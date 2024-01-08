Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises about 1.1% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.5% during the third quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 199,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,490,000 after buying an additional 15,601 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.1% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.3% during the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 278,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,812,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 238,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,111,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 23.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM opened at $94.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.38.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

