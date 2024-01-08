Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $664,000 Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 73.9% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 5.1% during the second quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,791,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 3,968.9% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 71,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 70,051 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,207 shares of company stock worth $11,876,572. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Argus raised their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK opened at $481.99 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $331.75 and a 52-week high of $485.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $458.15 and its 200-day moving average is $438.29. The firm has a market cap of $64.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.48.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

