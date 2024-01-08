Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Argyle Capital Management Inc.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Aflac by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 471.4% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AFL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.44.

Aflac Trading Down 1.1 %

Aflac stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.81. The company had a trading volume of 328,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.14. The firm has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $84.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $2,570,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,631.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,815 shares of company stock valued at $13,382,727. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.