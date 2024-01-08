Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Cut to “Underperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI cut shares of Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $78.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $76.00.

AFL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.44.

Shares of AFL opened at $82.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.77 and its 200-day moving average is $77.14. Aflac has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $84.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Aflac will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.13%.

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $2,570,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,631.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $2,570,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,631.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,815 shares of company stock valued at $13,382,727 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Aflac by 36.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Aflac by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,563,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

