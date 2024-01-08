AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target Raised to C$8.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AGF.B. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$8.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and set a C$8.50 target price on shares of AGF Management in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$8.75 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AGF Management currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$8.79.

AGF Management Price Performance

AGF Management Company Profile

AGF.B stock opened at C$7.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.42. AGF Management has a 12-month low of C$6.30 and a 12-month high of C$9.50. The firm has a market cap of C$510.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

