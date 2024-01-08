Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.60.

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $40.25 on Thursday. Air Lease has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $46.20. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.64.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $659.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.17 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 7.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Lease will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.79%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Air Lease by 48.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,722,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,356,000 after buying an additional 2,180,549 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Air Lease by 141.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,714,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,846,000 after buying an additional 2,175,100 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,446,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,769 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth about $58,077,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth about $46,494,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

