Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Airgain Stock Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $3.59 on Friday. Airgain has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.93. The company has a market cap of $37.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.86.
Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.03 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airgain
Airgain Company Profile
Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Airgain
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.