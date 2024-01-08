Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Airgain Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $3.59 on Friday. Airgain has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.93. The company has a market cap of $37.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Airgain alerts:

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.03 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airgain

Airgain Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airgain by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Airgain by 256.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Airgain by 28,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airgain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airgain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.