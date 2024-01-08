Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $1.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $2.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered Akoustis Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.25 to $1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

NASDAQ AKTS opened at $0.77 on Thursday. Akoustis Technologies has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $4.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.87.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.24% and a negative net margin of 226.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 176.3% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 52.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments.

