Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Shares Gap Down to $37.95

Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.95, but opened at $36.09. Alaska Air Group shares last traded at $36.24, with a volume of 2,266,104 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALK. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James lowered Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Melius lowered Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Alaska Air Group Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.60.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

