Alastair Stuart Buys 500,000 Shares of Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (LON:EOG) Stock

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (LON:EOG – Get Free Report) insider Alastair Stuart acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,366.99).
Europa Oil & Gas Trading Down 5.3 %
Europa Oil & Gas stock traded down GBX 0.07 ($0.00) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1.16 ($0.01). The stock had a trading volume of 3,670,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,594. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.21. Europa Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 1.78 ($0.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.78 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of £11.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.43.
About Europa Oil & Gas
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Europa Oil & Gas
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Voyager Therapeutics stock pops 30% on deal with Novartis
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Chipotle stock price can set a new all-time high in 2024
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Spirit AeroSystems stock will rally on Boeing’s new orders
Receive News & Ratings for Europa Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Europa Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.