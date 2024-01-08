Alastair Stuart Buys 500,000 Shares of Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (LON:EOG) Stock

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (LON:EOG – Get Free Report) insider Alastair Stuart acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,366.99).

Europa Oil & Gas Trading Down 5.3 %

Europa Oil & Gas stock traded down GBX 0.07 ($0.00) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1.16 ($0.01). The stock had a trading volume of 3,670,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,594. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.21. Europa Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 1.78 ($0.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.78 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of £11.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Europa Oil & Gas alerts:

About Europa Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company owns a working interest in the West Firsby and Crosby Warren fields, and a 65% non-operated interest in the Whisby W4 well located in the East Midlands; and the Inishkea prospect comprising FEL 4/19 licence located in the Slyne basin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Europa Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Europa Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.