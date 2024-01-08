Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67,416 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $9,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 57.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 39,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 81,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.87. The stock had a trading volume of 897,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,290. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

