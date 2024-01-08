Alpha Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 342,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the quarter. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF accounts for approximately 11.3% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $17,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 298.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 212.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of XT traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.81. The stock had a trading volume of 36,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,883. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $60.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.