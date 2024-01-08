Alpha Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.15. The stock had a trading volume of 92,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.18. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $24.53.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

