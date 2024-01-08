Alpha Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 134,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 2.2% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 18,477 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,974,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,342,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,572 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.81. 311,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,644. The company has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.23. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.92 and a 12 month high of $29.43.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

