Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Gap Up to $13.74

Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.74, but opened at $14.12. Alphatec shares last traded at $14.58, with a volume of 245,536 shares.

ATEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphatec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.04. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $118.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.30 million. Analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Sponsel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 557,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,366,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director David M. Demski acquired 30,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 181,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,787. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 557,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,366,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,388,000 after acquiring an additional 418,289 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 395,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after acquiring an additional 16,502 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,093 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the second quarter worth $3,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

