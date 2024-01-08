Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE) Sets New 12-Month High at $74.60

Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 74.60 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 73.10 ($0.93), with a volume of 39521 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.10 ($0.92).

Alternative Income REIT Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £58.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,030.00 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 67.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 63.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.55.

Get Alternative Income REIT alerts:

Alternative Income REIT Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a GBX 1.43 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Alternative Income REIT’s payout ratio is -8,571.43%.

About Alternative Income REIT

Alternative Income REIT plc aims to generate a sustainable, secure and attractive income return for shareholders from a diversified portfolio of UK property investments, predominately in alternative and specialist sectors. The majority of the assets in the Group's portfolio are let on long leases which contain inflation linked rent review provisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alternative Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alternative Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.