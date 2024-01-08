Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 44.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,908,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,160 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 461,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,427,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V increased its holdings in American Tower by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 24,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $214.61. The company had a trading volume of 659,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,721. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.39. The company has a market cap of $100.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $235.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 444.45%.

Several research firms have commented on AMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.93.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

