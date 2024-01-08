Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,084 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,072 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.39.

Intel Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of INTC traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.50. The company had a trading volume of 16,069,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,927,133. The company has a market capitalization of $204.48 billion, a PE ratio of -120.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $51.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.94.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

