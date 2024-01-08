Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $1.86 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,950 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $29,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 172.6% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,256,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,565,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.78 and a 200 day moving average of $87.10. The company has a market cap of $166.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.02, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.35.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 23.44%.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

