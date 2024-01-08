Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.85

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$17.85 and last traded at C$17.97, with a volume of 20584 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Laurentian raised Altius Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Altius Minerals from C$25.50 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.69.

Altius Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$862.89 million, a P/E ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.07). Altius Minerals had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of C$17.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$20.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.4306708 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altius Minerals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

Recommended Stories

