Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amdocs presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.80.

Amdocs Price Performance

DOX opened at $87.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Amdocs has a 52-week low of $78.38 and a 52-week high of $99.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.44. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.65.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 17.77%. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amdocs will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.84%.

Institutional Trading of Amdocs

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 148.0% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 16,840.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

