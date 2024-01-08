Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.62.

Several analysts recently commented on AMRC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ameresco from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. William Blair downgraded shares of Ameresco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Roth Capital raised shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

In related news, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $336,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,133 shares in the company, valued at $697,379.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.59 per share, for a total transaction of $451,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,720 shares in the company, valued at $17,930,134.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $336,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,379.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,700,350. 41.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ameresco by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after acquiring an additional 17,857 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,241,000 after purchasing an additional 72,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMRC opened at $28.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.29 and a 200-day moving average of $39.27. Ameresco has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $65.86. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). Ameresco had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $335.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

