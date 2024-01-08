American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Gap Up to $13.60

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.60, but opened at $14.03. American Airlines Group shares last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 12,220,293 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded American Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Trading Up 5.7 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.19. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.56.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The airline reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 47.30% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at American Airlines Group

In related news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $64,794.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 339,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 98,063.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,300,495 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,727,631,000 after acquiring an additional 96,202,393 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,888,859 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,010,566,000 after acquiring an additional 667,660 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,107,332 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $306,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,653,004 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $262,507,000 after acquiring an additional 455,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,281,900 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $181,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,700 shares during the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.