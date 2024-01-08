Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 1.1% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Argyle Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.0% in the third quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,034,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.71.

Amgen Stock Up 0.8 %

AMGN stock traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $305.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,704. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $274.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.42. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $305.83. The company has a market capitalization of $163.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.70 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

