Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 91.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Analog Devices by 107.9% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 331.4% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 66.3% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADI. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.74.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Analog Devices stock traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $189.19. 599,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,711,375. The company has a market capitalization of $93.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.41. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $202.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

