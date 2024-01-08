Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Cut to Neutral at Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies lowered shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has $205.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $220.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AAPL. Barclays downgraded Apple from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $199.67.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $181.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.49. Apple has a one year low of $124.89 and a one year high of $199.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.69%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,767 shares of company stock worth $25,248,740. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wyrmwood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the first quarter worth $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP increased its position in Apple by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

