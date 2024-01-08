Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Advisor Partners II LLC

Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,374 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $152.19. 752,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,361,443. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.16 and a twelve month high of $165.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.21.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

