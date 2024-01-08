Arbitrum Trading 9% Higher This Week (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Arbitrum has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and approximately $1.25 billion worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded 9% higher against the dollar. One Arbitrum token can now be purchased for approximately $1.83 or 0.00003941 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Arbitrum Profile

Arbitrum was first traded on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum.

Buying and Selling Arbitrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 1.635273 USD and is down -9.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 708 active market(s) with $992,310,150.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbitrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arbitrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

