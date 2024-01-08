Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Shares Gap Down to $3.78

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.78, but opened at $3.62. Ardagh Metal Packaging shares last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 221,191 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMBP. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.70 to $2.90 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardagh Metal Packaging has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.63.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 35.93%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMBP. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1,382.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,682,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366,315 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 69.0% during the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,154,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146,893 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 771.2% during the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 2,783,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,105 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $5,695,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $5,326,000. 17.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

