Argyle Capital Management Inc. Sells 61 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for about 2.1% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $394.78. 429,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,130. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $378.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $395.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

Several research firms recently commented on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. HSBC started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.69.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

