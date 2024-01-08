Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Hits New 52-Week High at $243.59

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $243.59 and last traded at $243.26, with a volume of 390804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $230.92.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANET. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

The firm has a market capitalization of $75.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.40 and a 200-day moving average of $193.80.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $415,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,323,531.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $415,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,946 shares in the company, valued at $14,323,531.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 416 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $97,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,746 shares of company stock worth $50,181,294 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 169.2% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

