ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,640 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 3.2% of ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $19,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 375,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,358 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 24,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 212.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 210,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,722,000 after acquiring an additional 143,280 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 67,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,927,000 after acquiring an additional 31,418 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $144.75. 1,067,576 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.63. The company has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

