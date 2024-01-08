ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,568 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $4,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 486.4% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.87. 471,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,175,743. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.62 and a 1 year high of $42.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.73 and a 200-day moving average of $41.73.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

