ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,614.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,914,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,507,000 after acquiring an additional 28,812,227 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 539.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,577,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,048 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,478 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 50.2% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,833,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,470,000 after purchasing an additional 612,938 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 747.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 660,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,031,000 after acquiring an additional 582,963 shares during the period. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHV stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.22. The stock had a trading volume of 820,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,577. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.85 and a 1-year high of $110.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.5039 dividend. This represents a $6.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

