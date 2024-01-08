ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $427,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after acquiring an additional 334,950,682 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,130,000 after buying an additional 3,726,138 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after acquiring an additional 517,671 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 66.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,072,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,065,000 after buying an additional 426,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,662,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,237,000 after acquiring an additional 328,280 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $229.14. 233,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,304. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $234.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.12.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

