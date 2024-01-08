ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $600,000 Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 316,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,454,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 122,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its position in NextEra Energy by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,202,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,666,000 after purchasing an additional 274,371 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 88,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $62.38. 1,791,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,084,361. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.64. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $86.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $127.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

