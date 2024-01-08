ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $737,000 Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 16.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 17,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,214,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 85,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 253,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,110,000 after buying an additional 10,464 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.43.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.3 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $155.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $169.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.56. The company has a market capitalization of $62.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

