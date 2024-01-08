ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $9.98 Million Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 490,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,107 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust comprises about 1.6% of ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Silver Trust worth $9,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 14.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,129,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,258,000 after purchasing an additional 517,597 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,850,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,089,000 after buying an additional 213,612 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,032,000 after buying an additional 879,524 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,599,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,455,000 after buying an additional 901,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 28.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,548,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,455,000 after acquiring an additional 339,978 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

SLV stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,429,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,544,610. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $18.38 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.42.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.