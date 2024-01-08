ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 460 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,843 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 1.9% of ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 1,490.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.73 on Monday, reaching $157.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,444,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,801,764. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.92. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $169.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total value of $379,487,095.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 227,622,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,900,690,569.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total transaction of $379,487,095.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 227,622,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,900,690,569.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,984,703 in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

