ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 1,066 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 222.0% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEP traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $83.92. 340,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,453,073. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $98.32.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 80.73%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AEP. StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Cfra decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.46.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

