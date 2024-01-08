ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 1,421 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.3% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 50,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.8% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 99,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 14,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 463,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,876,000 after acquiring an additional 13,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 6th. HSBC upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.41.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 3,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,702.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 3,071 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BMY traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,325,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,275,883. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $48.25 and a 12 month high of $75.18. The company has a market capitalization of $104.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.91%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.