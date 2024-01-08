ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 412 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,183,000 after purchasing an additional 30,826,910 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,801,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,088,000 after purchasing an additional 835,109 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,248,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 394.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 569,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,440,000 after purchasing an additional 454,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,820.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 415,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,311,000 after purchasing an additional 393,442 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.43. 458,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,826. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $78.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.19.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

