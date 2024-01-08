Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

APAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Thursday. They set a market perform rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:APAM opened at $42.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.84.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.28. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 74.68% and a net margin of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth $26,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

(Get Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.