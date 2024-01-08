ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $17,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASML. Raymond James began coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $795.50.

ASML Stock Up 2.1 %

ASML stock traded up $14.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $718.17. 577,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,586. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $771.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $695.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $668.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.69 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.5337 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

