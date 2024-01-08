Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,898 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 3.4% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $25,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $338.45. The company had a trading volume of 535,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,787. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $355.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $332.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.15. The stock has a market cap of $212.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler Companies reduced their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.59.

In other Accenture news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,885 shares of company stock valued at $12,188,860 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

