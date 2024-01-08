Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Sells 1,060 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 97,158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,830,023,000 after acquiring an additional 454,093,937 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $29,700,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 110,208.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,218 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $658,370,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,694,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $640,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,280 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $177.00. 316,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,919. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $181.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on WM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.93.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,405,257.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,598 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,269. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

