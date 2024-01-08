ATEX Resources (CVE:ATX) Given a C$2.00 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.00 target price on ATEX Resources (CVE:ATX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins set a C$2.20 target price on shares of ATEX Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Get ATEX Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATEX Resources

ATEX Resources Stock Up 10.0 %

About ATEX Resources

Shares of ATEX Resources stock opened at C$0.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$149.49 million, a PE ratio of -88.00 and a beta of 0.80. ATEX Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.60 and a 52 week high of C$1.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.82.

(Get Free Report)

ATEX Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. Its flagship property is the Valeriano copper gold project is located in the Chile's prolific El Indio Mineral Belt. The company was formerly known as Colombia Crest Gold Corp. and changed its name to ATEX Resources Inc in February 2019.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATEX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATEX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.