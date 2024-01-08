ATEX Resources (CVE:ATX) Given a C$2.00 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.00 target price on ATEX Resources (CVE:ATX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Desjardins set a C$2.20 target price on shares of ATEX Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.
ATEX Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. Its flagship property is the Valeriano copper gold project is located in the Chile's prolific El Indio Mineral Belt. The company was formerly known as Colombia Crest Gold Corp. and changed its name to ATEX Resources Inc in February 2019.
