AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Gap Up to $33.03

Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.03, but opened at $35.79. AtriCure shares last traded at $34.34, with a volume of 130,797 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATRC. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of AtriCure from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ATRC

AtriCure Stock Up 5.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -64.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.77 and its 200 day moving average is $42.98.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.10. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $98.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AtriCure

In other news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $42,968.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,065.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in AtriCure by 47.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure during the first quarter worth about $343,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 54.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 7.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 717,125 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,092,000 after purchasing an additional 46,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in AtriCure by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

(Get Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.