Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Up 8.3%

Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) traded up 8.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $400.93 and last traded at $400.09. 5,159 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 20,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $369.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st.

Atrion Stock Up 7.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $335.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $696.41 million, a PE ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 0.56.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.91 million for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 8.89%.

Atrion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.85%.

Insider Activity at Atrion

In other news, Director Preston G. Athey acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $319.68 per share, for a total transaction of $95,904.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,322.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atrion

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Atrion by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Atrion during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atrion during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Atrion by 63.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Atrion by 44.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Further Reading

