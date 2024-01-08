Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to “Peer Perform”

Wolfe Research cut shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Autoliv from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Autoliv from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Autoliv from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.00.

Autoliv Price Performance

Shares of ALV opened at $104.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $77.41 and a 12 month high of $111.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.33. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.72.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.13). Autoliv had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Autoliv by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Further Reading

